Why Nikola Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) had been on a roll over the last month, but those gains hit a wall today. The stock has rocketed more than 30% higher since early March, and that includes a big drop today.After dropping as much as 16.5% Tuesday morning, Nikola shares were still lower by 4.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Some of that decline came as many electric vehicle (EV) sector stocks traded lower. But a fresh lawsuit involving the company's former chairman also is likely weighing on the stock today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel