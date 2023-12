Why Nikola Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Growth stocks are having a big week in the markets. Some of the more speculative plays that depend on access to affordable capital are leading the way. One of those speculative companies is electric heavy truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).The leading market indexes rose more than 2.5% this week, as of early Friday. Yet Nikola shares have skyrocketed nearly 30%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Wednesday the Federal Reserve announced it would be keeping interest rates steady, which was expected. Investors also hoped the Fed would signal that the current level of rates would represent a peak with the next moves being lower. That's exactly what happened.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel