Why Nikola Stock Soared Today

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) soared by more than 15% Thursday morning. The stock got a boost from some company-specific news as well as fresh publicity for hydrogen as a transportation fuel.As of 11:10 a.m. ET today, Nikola stock remained higher by 10.6%. That helped the share price exceed the $1 level that is important for maintaining a stock exchange listing.Yesterday, Nikola announced plans for a new hydrogen fueling station from its HYLA energy brand to be built in Western Canada. The new station will be the Province of Alberta's first commercial hydrogen fueling station and the first in what Nikola and its partners plan to be a fueling network to support the use of hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel