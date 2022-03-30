|
Why Nikola Stock Stalled on Wednesday
Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), the onetime darling manufacturer of next-generation specialty electric vehicles (EVs), had another tough day on the market Wednesday. CEO Mark Russell gave an interview on CNBC in which he touted several positive developments for Nikola. Investors, however, didn't seem to be buying these pronouncements, and the shares slipped by almost 2% on the day. Russell appeared in a lengthy segment on the channel's Closing Bell in which he touted Nikola's recent production launch and other aspects of its business.Image source: Nikola.Continue reading
