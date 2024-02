Why Nintendo Stock Was a Winner Today

Veteran player in the video game arena Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) scored a few points on the stock exchange Monday. The Japan-based company saw its U.S.-listed shares rise by 2% following an analyst's reiteration of his buy recommendation on the stock.That bump was more than good enough to top the performance of the weakening S&P 500 index, which decreased by 0.4% on the day.Before the U.S. stock markets opened, Bernstein's Robin Zhu once again tagged Nintendo as an outperform (buy, in other words) at a price target of 9,500 yen ($63.11) per share. The video game company's most recent closing share price on its native exchange was 8,549 ($56.79), for a potential 11% upside. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel