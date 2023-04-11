|
11.04.2023 18:29:15
Why Nio, Canoo, and Lucid Stocks All Popped Today
Tuesday is looking great for car stocks, as news of a surprise earnings beat from CarMax lifted investor hopes for brighter days ahead for EV stocks Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Nio (NYSE: NIO), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- which were up 4.6%, 5.1%, and 6.2% respectively, as of 11:55 a.m. ET.But investors appear to be reading CarMax's news all wrong.That's not to say CarMax's news today wasn't good. This morning, the used-car superstore announced an astonishing earnings beat, with earnings coming in at a strong $0.44 per share instead of the $0.24 that investors expected. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
