|
15.11.2022 20:18:06
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks were rising today as investors processed the latest inflation data, which was better than expected.Investors are hoping slowing inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to slow the pace and intensity of its interest rate hikes. As a result, market indexes were inching higher today with the S&P 500 up by 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.8% by midafternoon.EV investors were enthusiastic as well, with Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price climbing 2.8%, EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) rising 3.6%, and EV battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumping 6.1% as of 1:50 p.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!