Why Nio, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was in the red again Friday. The S&P 500 ended the trading day down by 0.8% and the Nasdaq was off by 1.7%.Car stocks, in particular, took it on the chin during the session, with Chinese electric car-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) losing 6.2%, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) down 4.2%, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) losing 5.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading