|
17.04.2023 17:48:31
Why NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Jumped Monday Morning
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers were soaring Monday morning after one company made a presentation over the weekend detailing the future of EV manufacturing at lower costs. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) made the news, and its stock was higher by 13.1% at 11:05 a.m. ET after spiking more than 15% earlier.NIO (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are two other Chinese EV makers that are also higher on the news. NIO and Li shares had moved up by 6% and 5.2%, respectively, at that time. Yesterday, XPeng unveiled its latest vehicle production platform, with company chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng saying it will deliver "faster software upgrades, stunning cost savings, and elevated product experience." Investors are clearly focusing on the potential for cost savings as competition in China and elsewhere grows. Tesla has been cutting vehicle prices, making it more difficult for early-stage companies like XPeng, NIO, and Li to reach profitability.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Li Auto Inc Registered Shs -A-
|11,58
|-1,78%
|Xpeng
|10,00
|-2,44%