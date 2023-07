Why Nio and QuantumScape Shares Soared, but Canoo Dropped This Week

It's been a week of big gains so far for some electric vehicle (EV) stocks. The stocks of battery manufacturer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been soaring. As of Thursday afternoon, QuantumScape and Nio shares were higher for the week by about 19% and 29%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.There were some laggards in the sector as well, though. EV start-up Canoo 's (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock was lower by 14% at that point.Investors were rewarding some progress reported by QuantumScape this week. They also have renewed high hopes for Nio, with expectations of economic tailwinds, along with news of a surprise partnership between a Chinese EV peer and another global automaker. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel