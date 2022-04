Why Nio Is Counting on Europe for Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company Nio (NYSE: NIO) grew its revenue by 122% to $5.7 billion last year. The company has delivered roughly 183,000 EVs so far, primarily in its domestic market. However, Nio is expanding deliveries to other countries and is focused on the European market. Let's see why its international growth strategy looks solid.Norway is the first international market that Nio is targeting. The company currently delivers around 100 vehicles every month to the Scandinavian country. In 2022, it intends to start selling in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. Its focus on the European countries looks prudent considering that Europe is one of the top regions in EV adoption.Image source: Statista.