|
07.11.2022 17:08:51
Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday
Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. Investors initially carried Friday's rally in shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker into this morning's trading. But as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Nio stock had reversed course and was trading down by 3.3%. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector. But the Chinese government signaled over the weekend that its "zero-COVID" policy would remain, according to a Barron's report. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.22
|Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back (MotleyFool)
|
07.11.22
|Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday (MotleyFool)
|
04.11.22
|Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.22
|Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.22
|Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now? (MotleyFool)