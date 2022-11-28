Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Protests over China's restrictive "zero-COVID" policies are in the news to start the trading week, but shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) aren't being hit. The stock, in fact, jumped as much as 4.6% Monday morning. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, the stock was still higher by 1.9%. The reason is partially due to the nearly 50% drop Nio shares have already taken in the past three months, as well as where China's COVID-19 policies might go from here. But it also may be related to a new analyst downgrade of a Chinese peer that pointed to competition from Nio and others. Image source: Nio.Continue reading