|
18.03.2022 16:07:36
Why Nio Shares Are Shooting Higher This Week
Shares of Chinese electric car maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a wild ride the past two weeks. Its American depositary shares are down about 15% overall in that time, but it would look much worse without this week's gains. Through Friday morning trading, Nio shares have soared more than 25% this week alone, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The reason for the rebound is mainly relief from delisting concerns related to U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But Nio's business is also at a pivot point for growth. Combine those things with a share price that had been tumbling, and we have a recipe for this week's share gains.Image source: Nio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!