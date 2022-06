Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk stole the spotlight this morning, and his reported comments are hitting the stock prices of many electric vehicle (EV) makers. Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one that shares the Chinese market with Musk's Tesla, and its American depositary shares are being impacted. As of 11:06 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 4.9% on the final trading day of the week. Musk sent an email to his executives yesterday telling them to cut his company's workforce by 10% globally and to pause all hiring, as reported by Reuters. And Nio investors should care for several important reasons. Continue reading