Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped as much as 4% early Wednesday before staging a rebound. After reversing course and trading up 3.8% at the midday high, Nio shares had settled back to about even as of 1:47 p.m. ET.The volatility comes a day before the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. And like the up-and-down movement of the stock today, there are both positive and negative angles on what the company will report. Along with headwinds that include supply chain challenges and rising raw material costs, investors and analysts have been balancing the operational progress the electric car maker has on the horizon.