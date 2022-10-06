Why Nio Shares Dropped More Than 20% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders of Nio (NYSE: NIO) had an eventful month in September. The stock jumped more than 20% in the first half of the month, but it has plunged since then. The final monthly return was a drop of 20.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The many ongoing crosscurrents help to explain that volatility. The month started out on a pretty strong note when Nio released its August delivery results on Sept. 1. The company delivered 10,677 electric vehicles (EVs) in August, including almost 400 of its newest SUV model, the ES7. It followed up that news by telling investors sales of the ES7 soared to nearly 1,900 in September.The new model is billed as a mid- to large-size SUV, and it comes with the company's latest Nio Autonomous Driving technology. It also is one of the first passenger vehicles in China designed with the towing capacity for campers or trailers. It's marketed as an electric adventure vehicle that would be attractive for outdoor enthusiasts. That wasn't the only new vehicle ramping up production in the month, either. Continue reading