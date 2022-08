Why Nio Shares Dropped Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nio (NYSE: NIO) hasn't reported its second-quarter earnings yet, but the stock is taking a hit today after a competitor did. Nio shares dropped as much as 4% today, before paring those losses. As of 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still down 2.3%. Li Auto spooked investors in Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) makers after it said yesterday that second-quarter deliveries rose 63% year over year, but didn't offer a promising third-quarter outlook. More pessimism was added yesterday, too, when China cut interest rates after the world's second-largest economy experienced slowing in July.Continue reading