Why Nio Shares Initially Jumped This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have been under pressure recently as expectations about their sales have dropped. Nio (NYSE: NIO) lowered its fourth-quarter delivery estimates by about 15% in a late-December update as Chinese government restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 impacted supply chains, demand, and production.Image source: Nio.But investors initially cheered Tuesday morning after Nio reported December deliveries that pushed the company past those lowered expectations. The stock price jumped by nearly 8% on the first trading day of 2023. It couldn't hold those gains, however, as the overall direction of the market turned negative. As of 1 p.m. ET, Nio shares were down by 2.1%. Continue reading