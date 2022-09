Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. After jumping as much as 10.9%, shares of the Chinese EV maker remained 10.1% above Thursday's closing price as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Nio's quarterly report wasn't all bad news for investors. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. That longer-term outlook, along with some positive economic data out of China today, are working to boost Nio shares. Continue reading