|
16.05.2022 18:23:09
Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday
After a string of negative factors drove Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price down sharply over the last month, some positive news is helping drive a bit of a bounce. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker's American depositary shares (ADSs) popped by as much as 7.8% in early Monday trading. As of 12:13 p.m. ET, they had given most of that back, but were still holding onto a 2.6% gain.Nio's shares began rebounding on Friday. But news that a Wall Street giant had bought a stake in the company, that a Bank of America analyst had upgraded the stock, and that COVID-19 lockdowns in China were apparently being relaxed had the stock jumping further on Monday. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!