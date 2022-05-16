Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a string of negative factors drove Nio's (NYSE: NIO) share price down sharply over the last month, some positive news is helping drive a bit of a bounce. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker's American depositary shares (ADSs) popped by as much as 7.8% in early Monday trading. As of 12:13 p.m. ET, they had given most of that back, but were still holding onto a 2.6% gain.Nio's shares began rebounding on Friday. But news that a Wall Street giant had bought a stake in the company, that a Bank of America analyst had upgraded the stock, and that COVID-19 lockdowns in China were apparently being relaxed had the stock jumping further on Monday. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading