Why Nio Shares Rose Again Today

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock continued a rebound today off of a bottom after its 30% drop from recent highs. American depositary shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker were trading higher by 5.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. Today's move adds to gains realized yesterday after Nio shares hit multiyear lows. The decline brought the stock down to a market cap of under $14 billion for the first time since mid-2020. Its bounce from those lows began yesterday after a Barron's report highlighted the growing competition in China's EV market from smaller, growing companies like Nio. One way Nio seeks to boost its competitive advantage is through its EV technologies. That includes a unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) offering.