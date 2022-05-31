Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. The EV stock was up by 5.9% as of 11 a.m ET. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down. To help give the economy -- and some EV companies -- a boost, the Chinese government is reportedly offering $1,500 to consumers who move from a gas-powered car to an electric one, according to Barron's.