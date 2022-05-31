|
31.05.2022 17:07:26
Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. The EV stock was up by 5.9% as of 11 a.m ET. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down. To help give the economy -- and some EV companies -- a boost, the Chinese government is reportedly offering $1,500 to consumers who move from a gas-powered car to an electric one, according to Barron's.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!