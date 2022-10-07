|
07.10.2022 20:58:31
Why Nio Stock Dipped Lower Today
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the brakes today following the release of the latest U.S. jobs data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were added in September, indicating a strong labor market. That has Nio investors worried, though, as a robust labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rates. Additionally, Nio received a price-target cut by an analyst yesterday, which could be weighing on the stock as well.As of 1:54 p.m. ET, shares were down 7.1%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!