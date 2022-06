Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened.But then, all of a sudden, Nio turned around and started heading higher. As of 10:15 a.m. ET Thursday, the stock is in fact up 4%! Why is that?A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. Image source: Nio.Continue reading