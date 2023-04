Why Nio Stock Got a Boost Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were rising today as investors processed the news that Alibaba -- China's largest e-commerce company -- is restructuring its business. The move is largely viewed by investors as a sign that the Chinese government, which has been heavy handed against tech companies over the past few years, is now softening its approach. Nio investors were optimistic today that less regulation for tech companies could result in a better environment for both businesses and consumers, and more growth for China's economy. As a result, the EV stock was up by 6% as of 2:50 p.m. ET. The Chinese government has spent the past few years cracking down on companies across the entire technology sector. The government overhauled rules for everything from online education to social media, gaming, and e-commerce, resulting in the loss of nearly $1 trillion in market value of Chinese companies. Continue reading