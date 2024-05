Why Nio Stock Is Climbing Today

Nio's deliveries rose more than 20% year over year in the first four months of 2024. Image source: Nio.Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving higher on Monday as investors revisited former meme stocks that enjoyed social media-powered surges earlier in this decade. But the company had recent good news of its own to report.As of 2:25 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 6.7% from Friday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel