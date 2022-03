Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.Nio's stock price has been tumbling since the company made public its February vehicle delivery numbers on Tuesday. While its auto deliveries were up by 10% year over year for the month, that was a marked growth slowdown from the 34% increase in deliveries that Nio reported in January. Continue reading