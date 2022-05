Why Nio Stock Is Crumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crumbled Monday morning and were down 6.5% lower as of noon. The broader market weakness, a sell-off in electric vehicle (EV) stocks, a large shareholder reportedly unloading its entire stake in Nio, and a development in China all combined to put the stock under pressure today.Stocks across the EV industry were taking a hard hit this morning. Although most EV stocks were reacting to company-specific news, the ripple effects were felt through the industry as investors continue to flee growth stocks and volatility gripped the broader markets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading