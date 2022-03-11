Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a China-based electric vehicle maker, were plummeting today after the company listed its shares on Hong Kong's stock exchange yesterday. Investors are concerned that some Chinese stocks could potentially be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges and are exiting their positions.The electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 6.6% as of 12:06 p.m. ET. Some China-based companies have begun listing their shares on Hong Kong's exchange as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) begins to take a closer look at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. Continue reading