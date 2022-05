Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle marker, were tumbling this morning as investors digested two pieces of negative news: ongoing fears that some Chinese stocks could be delisted from U.S. exchanges and an analyst's price target cut for one of Nio's competitors.The EV stock was down 3.5% at 11:21 a.m. ET.First up, Nio investors may be a bit nervous today after the Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global said that it's being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission about its IPO last year. Continue reading