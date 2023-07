Why Nio Stock Is Racing Higher Today

After ending last week near where they began, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking a different route today, charged up and heading higher. News that the Chinese government is energized to spur growth of clean energy businesses is behind the stock's rise.As of 1:26 p.m. ET, shares of Nio had risen 12.6%.Attempting to reinvigorate its lagging economy, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a government agency responsible for economic development in China, stated that it's interested in bringing private capital to assist in the advancement of major projects throughout the nation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel