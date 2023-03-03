|
03.03.2023 18:19:07
Why Nio Stock Is Rebounding Friday
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were hammered after the company released its quarterly earnings and business update earlier this week. But the stock is rebounding in a big way today, and the stock might even end the week higher than where it began. As of 11:35 a.m. ET Friday, Nio's American depositary shares are higher by 5.1% for the day.Though investors were disappointed with Nio's near-term outlook this week, today's rebound may be coming from a reminder of its long-term plans after the company released an update on its brand ecosystem yesterday. Nio reported a higher loss on lower sales than expected in the fourth quarter. Perhaps more significant was its projection for 2023 first-quarter deliveries. The company expects to ship up to 33,000 EVs in the first quarter, but that would be a meaningful sequential drop versus fourth-quarter 2022 deliveries of over 40,000. But yesterday's update reminded investors that Nio is still expanding its global infrastructure as it adds power swap stations, charging locations, customer-gathering Nio Houses, and service centers in Europe.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!