Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.04.2022 18:52:08
Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Today's move proves just how volatile the electric vehicle (EV) stock can be -- until yesterday's close, the company looked set to end the week on a weak note. As of this writing, though, it's up 5.2% this week.Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well.Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands. Here are some important 2021 numbers from Nio you'd want to know:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
10:30
|NIO Inc. Provides April 2022 Delivery Update (rss)
|
29.04.22
|Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash. (MotleyFool)
|
29.04.22
|Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.04.22
|Leverage3XLong Nio £ : Price Monitoring Extension (Investegate)
|
29.04.22
|NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F (rss)
|
29.04.22
|Why Nio Stock Is Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.22
|Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
26.04.22
|What's Driving Shares of Nio Lower Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.