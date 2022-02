Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. Its shares dropped as much as 7.4% in early trading today, and remained down 4.8% as of 2:31 p.m. ET.Continue reading