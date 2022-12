Why Nio Stock Jumped 32% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After taking a deep dive in October, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back just as dramatically last month, ending November with a solid 32% gain, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The electric vehicle (EV) stock is already up around 4% so far in December.So what did Nio do right last month to win back investors' confidence? The EV stock received several analyst downgrades in November, but investors are focusing elsewhere as Nio prepares for 2023.With COVID-19 lockdowns gripping China and forcing Nio to suspend operations in October temporarily, all eyes were on the EV maker's third-quarter numbers and guidance for the rest of the year.Continue reading