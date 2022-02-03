|
Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday
While technology stocks were mostly falling Thursday, shares of one Chinese electric vehicle maker jumped early in the session. Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares spiked by almost 4% before giving those gains back, and then some. At the close, Nio shares were down about 2.7% on the day. The early spike came a day after Credit Suisse analyst Bin Wang said Nio was his top pick in China's auto sector, and offered a price target of $83 per share. That target is nearly 250% higher than Wednesday's closing price of $23.76 per share. Wang also pointed to several likely growth triggers for Nio stock this year in his note, details of which were shared by Benzinga.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
