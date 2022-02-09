|
09.02.2022 21:53:00
Why Nio Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) climbed on Wednesday, following positive analyst remarks. As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%.Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. He sees the company's stock price surging roughly 30% to $34 per share, fueled by rapidly rising sales of EVs in China and other markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.02.22
|Nio: Neue Impulse für die Aktie (Der Aktionär)
|
08.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.02.22
|Nio kommt langsam in Fahrt: Das macht die Aktie (Börse Online)
|
03.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.22
|Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January (MotleyFool)
|
02.02.22
|Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.22