Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) climbed on Wednesday, following positive analyst remarks. As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%.Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. He sees the company's stock price surging roughly 30% to $34 per share, fueled by rapidly rising sales of EVs in China and other markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
