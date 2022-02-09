Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) climbed on Wednesday, following positive analyst remarks. As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%.Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. He sees the company's stock price surging roughly 30% to $34 per share, fueled by rapidly rising sales of EVs in China and other markets.