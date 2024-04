Why Nio Stock Plunged in March but Could Recover

Where will Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock find a bottom? That's the question investors in the electric vehicle (EV) stock must be asking right now. Shares plunged 21.7% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and are now down 47% this year as of this writing.Nio kicked off March on a somber note when its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 numbers failed to impress investors. Although fourth-quarter deliveries of 50,045 units were up 25% year over year, they fell 9.7% sequentially.For the full year, deliveries rose around 31% from 2022, but its gross margin slumped to only 5.5% from 10.4% in the previous year. Nio's net loss surged almost 44% to $2.9 billion in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel