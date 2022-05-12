Why Nio Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted.The stock gained as much as 8.2% today and was up by 4.1% as of 1:31 p.m. ET. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. Continue reading