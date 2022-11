Why Nio Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the accelerator today after the company reported its third-quarter results. While Nio's top-line results failed to meet Wall Street's consensus estimates, investors instead focused their attention on management's guidance for impressive fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries. As a result, the EV stock was up by 12% as of 10:56 a.m. ET. Nio reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per American depositary share of $0.30 in the quarter, which was much lower than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share.