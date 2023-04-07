|
07.04.2023 18:28:40
Why Nio Stock Sank Over 14% This Week
Just when it looked like Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares were on an upswing from multiyear lows, the stock of the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer took another plunge this week. Nio's American depositary shares sank by 14.3% in the shortened trading week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shares surged higher by nearly 30% in the final half of March. But it and other technology stocks were out of favor this week, with the Nasdaq Composite index leading markets down for the week with a decline of more than 1%. Nio faced some of its own headwinds, though, which helps explain its outsize move lower. Investors reacted with disappointment on Monday after Nio reported its March and first-quarter deliveries over the weekend. The company hit the low end of its estimate with quarterly shipments of 31,041 EVs. That was up more than 20% year over year, but down sequentially from the more than 40,000 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!