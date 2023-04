Why Nio Stock Sank Over 14% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just when it looked like Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares were on an upswing from multiyear lows, the stock of the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer took another plunge this week. Nio's American depositary shares sank by 14.3% in the shortened trading week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shares surged higher by nearly 30% in the final half of March. But it and other technology stocks were out of favor this week, with the Nasdaq Composite index leading markets down for the week with a decline of more than 1%. Nio faced some of its own headwinds, though, which helps explain its outsize move lower. Investors reacted with disappointment on Monday after Nio reported its March and first-quarter deliveries over the weekend. The company hit the low end of its estimate with quarterly shipments of 31,041 EVs. That was up more than 20% year over year, but down sequentially from the more than 40,000 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter. Continue reading