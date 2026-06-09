Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
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09.06.2026 12:00:09
Why Nio Stock Skid 12% in May Despite 129% Growth in EV Sales
Nio (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) sales are booming, margins are improving, and consumers are queueing up for its newly launched mass-market EV brand, Onvo. By all logical metrics, the Chinese EV maker is executing well and bucking the slowdown in China's overall automotive industry. Yet, the stock fell 12.4% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.To understand why Nio fell, you probably have to look beyond its EVs and toward a shifting global landscape.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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