30.09.2024 16:55:26
Why Nio Stock Surged Again Monday and Could Keep Rising
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are down almost 30% so far this year. But anyone who bought stock in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker more recently has done quite well. Nio shares have soared by more than 65% over the past month.The stock continued to surge again today as the trading week started. Nio's U.S.-listed American depositary shares had gained 12.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Some of the recent spike came from China's latest plan to stimulate its struggling economy. But news that Nio has secured a new capital injection from strategic investors in China has the shares moving today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
