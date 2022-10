Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.Q3 sales surged 16% year over year to 6.2 billion euros, but Nokia owed most of its gains to a strong U.S. dollar that benefited Nokia's euro-denominated numbers. Absent the currency exchange rate effect, sales would have risen only 6%.