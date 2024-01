Why Nokia Stock Was Surging This Week

A double-digit jump in share price is typically what doesn't happen when a company reports earnings featuring declines in key metrics, not to mention a double miss on both revenue and profitability.Yet after Nokia (NYSE: NOK) published its latest quarterly figures toward the end of this week, its market value popped. Happily, the company had other good news coming down the pike during the period. As a result, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nokia 's stock was up by nearly 11% week to date as of early Friday morning.Before U.S. markets opened Thursday, Finland-based Nokia unveiled its fourth-quarter numbers. These showed that the telecom company's net sales tumbled by 23% year over year to just over 5.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion), while adjusted net income fell at a steeper 39% clip to hit 568 million euros ($617 million, or $0.11 per share). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel