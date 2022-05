Why Nordic American Tankers Shares Fell 21.3% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oil tanker stock Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) fell as much as 21.3% in trading today after the company gave the market an update on operations. Shares closed the day down 11.4%. In a press release before the market opened, Nordic American Tankers' management said that they will announce first-quarter 2022 results before the market opens on May 31, 2022. And for the second quarter, they expect time charter equivalent rates of about $20,000 per day with about 70% of capacity booked.