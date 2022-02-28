|
28.02.2022 22:42:56
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today
Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The stock closed the session up 26% at $2.42.The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. He now owns 1.44 million shares. The Hansson family, as a group, continues to constitute the largest private stakeholder in the company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
