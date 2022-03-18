|
18.03.2022 16:37:00
Why Nordstrom, Macy's, and Kohl's Rallied More Than 14% This Week
Shares of department store retailer Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) rose as much as 14% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Macy's (NYSE: M) advance was 16.5%. And Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) jumped by just over 18% at its high. There was strength across the retail sector, which clearly helped the stocks along. However, there was also company-specific news for each of these companies.Image source: Getty Images.By the end of trading on Thursday, March 17, Nordstrom was still near its weekly highs with a roughly 13.5% gain, Macy's was up just under 16%, and Kohl's had given back a little of its impressive gain, but sitting with a roughly 16% price advance.Continue reading
