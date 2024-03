Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) fell 16.1% on Wednesday after the department-store chain announced better-than-expected quarterly results but followed with underwhelming forward guidance.For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, 2024, Nordstrom 's net sales grew 2.2% year over year to $4.293 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $0.96 per share. Most analysts were only modeling earnings of $0.89 per share on revenue closer to $4.38 billion.Management noted the company's active, beauty, and women's apparel segments had the strongest growth during the quarter on a year-over-year basis. Growth was particularly strong at Nordstrom Rack, the company's off-price brand, where net sales increased 14.6% year over year (or 8.8% excluding an extra week in the quarter, compared to the same year-ago period).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel